Breaking News: Man Killed By NJ Transit Train In Ramsey
Man Killed By NJ Transit Train In Ramsey

Cecilia Levine
NJ Transit train.
Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A man struck and killed by an NJ Transit train in Ramsey Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., a Main/Bergen Line train that left from Hoboken and was scheduled to arrive in Suffern at 12:36 p.m. fatally injured the man just west of the Ramsey Main Street station, NJ Transit spokesman Nathan Rudy said.

None of the 10 passengers were injured, Rudy said. Service was suspended in both directions but resumed at 1:55 p.m.

Last month, Governor Phil Murphy passed "Tommy's Law," nearly two years after 27-year-old Tommy Ryan was struck and killed by a train at the Main Street station in Ramsey. The law creates a new counselor position within NJ Transit who will provide victims and their families with support following an accident.

Get the news you need to know on the go.

